Meet the new season and major update — “Glitch”!

In the new season you can look anew at the leveling of your champions, the look of your weapons, the first minutes of the game... In general, there will be a lot to look at!

Eva Woods and her ability ‘Mind Games’

A new Champion arrives in the game, the multi-faced Eva Woods. The daughter of a fortune teller, who had mastered the art of pretense and deception since childhood. A successful swindler posing as a rich orphan, a lost child or whoever, easily radically changing her appearance and manners.

Obviously, Eva once again had to adapt to the constantly changing environment and use her ability to acquire any shape in the merciless games of F.O.A.D.

Main changes

Added a new Champion, Eva Woods.

Added lobby with a mini-map for choosing your own spawn point at the beginning of a game.

All champions now have a new leveling system. Bonuses in their progression are now shown in the game inventory.

The first use of the champion's ability in a game is free and available immediately when the champion appears in the world.

Added skins for weapons as follows: FG 42 MP 40 AKM Barrett m82a1 Nickel Plated Colt M1911A1 PTRS 41 Kar98k



Interface

The large game map is now automatically centred and scaled as the area shrinks.

Added animation of Bokor's zombies rising from the ground.

Fixed the Battle Pass menu display on ultra wide monitors.

Sound

Updated sound effects for weapons: Mosin M91 "Infantry", Mosin M91/30 sniper rifle, PPD-34/38, SVT-40, PTRS 41, DP-27, PPS-42, AVS 36, MP 40, MG 42.

Other changes

Bokor's zombie bodies now remain inert instead of disappearing when teleported, and in the new location zombies crawl out from under the ground.

Added a new village location in Team Brawl mode.

Nagant and mortars removed from the game.

Vending machines will now distribute items in front of them.

All tombstones are now invulnerable for the first 2 seconds. Clyde will no longer blow himself up on an exploding barrel by waving his arms around without looking.

Tombstone Barrel now burns gradually and only explodes when the fire reaches full strength.

Smoke grenades can now be kicked away in the same way as other grenades.

Bram van Helsing can now whilst in the bat’s shape: fly into windows, starting at medium size; get out of the water, not just swim; look around while flying.

Changes in the Bokor's zombies' behaviour, now they: no longer push Bokor; gather around him indoors; no longer flicker underfoot when Bokor is looking around.

Changed Warrior Spirit mechanics: now all souls in a kill are credited at the time of the kill, instead of being divided in proportion to the tombstone.

Changed the visual presentation of level loading before the display of screenshots and hints: instead of clouds now the red northern lights.

Improved "Practice" mode, on the map have been added: all kinds of fridges; slot machine along with money for it; vending machines; bags; artifacts; a jetpack (hidden on the nearest tower); several secret places for the most curious (military equipment park, fuel depot, campfire on the mountain, ambush fighter).



