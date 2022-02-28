Addition of motor sound reproduction option and modification of 4300 type ammete

-Added an option to play the motor sound while on board a Tc (without motor) car.
You can change the settings in Settings> Sound settings> Motor sound.
When set to "Motor car only", the motor sound is played while the motor vehicle is on board, and only a small amount of motor sound is heard while the accompanying vehicle is on board. (Conventional behavior)
When set to "Always", the motor sound is played regardless of the presence or absence of the motor of the leading car.
- When viewed from the outside, the motor vehicle will make a sound regardless of the setting.
-Fixed the problem that the display of the 4300 type ammeter remained 0 when it was a trailer.
-Fixed the problem that the door closes in the middle of opening when driving late with the 50000 series.
Original text
モーター音再生オプションの追加と4300形電流計の修正
・Tc（モーターなし）車に乗務中にモーター音を再生するかのオプションを追加しました。
設定＞サウンド設定＞モーター音で設定を変更できます。
「動力車のみ」に設定すると動力車に乗務中はモータ音が再生され、付随車に乗務中はモータ音がわずかしか聞こえないようになります。（従来の挙動）
「常時」に設定すると先頭車のモーターの有無に関わらずモーター音が再生されます。
※外部視点の時は設定に関わらず動力車から音が鳴ります。
・4300形の電流計の表示が付随車の時に0のままだったのを修正しました。
・50000形で遅れて運転しているときに、ドアが開く途中で閉めてしまうのを修正しました。
