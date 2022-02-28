 Skip to content

Dead Event update for 28 February 2022

Update 1.9.2

Build 8286254

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Developer Notes:

In this update I am focused on balancing the game and fixing bugs along with improving performance and some quality of life. In the next coming updates I will be releasing our first Dungeon! Stay tuned! Thank you for all the love and support for my first game.

Happy Growing!

New Creature "Fungus"

Beginner Friendly, Summoner, Natural +10% Growth Experience Rate and +100% Rate At Max Level, Natural Health/Stamina Recovery, Poisonous, Low base health and defense.

Skills:

  1. Grow Bella Mushrooms to fight for you in battle.
  2. Release toxic spores damaging the area and slowing enemies.
  3. Grow a Enoki Mushroom to fight for you in battle.
  4. Shoot a seed at the target rooting it in place.
  5. Call upon a Forest Sprite to regenerate your health, stamina, food and water.
  6. Grow a Beef Steak Mushroom to defend you in battle.

Improvements And General Changes:

  • Ended Groundhog and Make Love Not War Events
  • Finished backend coding for upcoming dungeon content
  • Smashed a bug that caused fps drop after farming crash site for a long time
  • Smashed a bug with block damage rate being capped at 50%
  • Critical no longer goes thru other attributes
  • Death Penalty Increased from 1% to 2% growth levels
  • Nerfed movement speed of Prowler per level by 1/3 (sorry was too fast)
  • Fixed some attribute UI errors
  • Renamed Aeiou Crab to Clamper
  • Adjusted Clamper left right click attacks
  • Clamper Shell now blocks damage when the shell is hit
  • Lowered the amount of resistances Clamper passive Tough shell gives by half and added pain armor gain
  • Lowered the stealth time of Clamper Conceal from 120 seconds to 30
  • Lowered Clamper and Serpenn behind damage reduction from 1 to 0.01
  • Serpenn Devise passive now gives 10 accuracy per level and 0.001% rate per level
  • Skitter Scuttle is now a passive and buffed with evasion and health
  • Skitter Harden shell now gives vitality correctly
  • Skitter Heal and Stamina recovery level 100 skill now heals for 10 second duration and at max level heals/recovers 1,000,000 health/stamina with a flat 30 second cooldown
  • Haalk now gains 3 armor per level of each type
  • Added another crash site north east
  • Fixed Scorpoid Rage to now give 100 accuracy per level and a massive % stat boost
  • Adjusted camera to be above the creature more
  • Added hold button function to add attribute points and skill points (Please don't use auto clicker anymore as it may cause problems)
  • Improved map performance and revamped grass and trees
  • Optimized overall game performance
  • Removed Crash site sounds for now until I fix the volume sliders
  • Fixed Human Mining spot spawning

Item Changes:

  • Added another Heirloom to new creature spawns
  • Lowered Headstrong base attack speed from 0.03 to 0.015 and per level from 0.02 to 0.015
  • Reworked Shadows Blade base attack speed from 0.03 to 0.01 removed the multiplier, dismantling Shadows Blade gives a Shadow Gem. Shadows Blade no longer has a movement speed decrease while attacking(was 0.75 now its 1 movement speed while attacking). Doubled the pain damage and evasion bonus overall.
  • Nerfed Soul Stone HP Leech from 0.1 to 0.5 and removed the rate %
  • Buffed Blood Set with Accuracy and HP Leech, Fortitude, Vitality, and Armor.
  • Strong bones and Ancient bones now breaks into bones
  • Meat now breaks into bone
  • Lowered Strong bones resistances slightly

