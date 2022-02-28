Update 1.9.2

Developer Notes:
In this update I am focused on balancing the game and fixing bugs along with improving performance and some quality of life. In the next coming updates I will be releasing our first Dungeon! Stay tuned! Thank you for all the love and support for my first game.
Happy Growing!
New Creature "Fungus"
Beginner Friendly, Summoner, Natural +10% Growth Experience Rate and +100% Rate At Max Level, Natural Health/Stamina Recovery, Poisonous, Low base health and defense.
Skills:
- Grow Bella Mushrooms to fight for you in battle.
- Release toxic spores damaging the area and slowing enemies.
- Grow a Enoki Mushroom to fight for you in battle.
- Shoot a seed at the target rooting it in place.
- Call upon a Forest Sprite to regenerate your health, stamina, food and water.
- Grow a Beef Steak Mushroom to defend you in battle.
Improvements And General Changes:
- Ended Groundhog and Make Love Not War Events
- Finished backend coding for upcoming dungeon content
- Smashed a bug that caused fps drop after farming crash site for a long time
- Smashed a bug with block damage rate being capped at 50%
- Critical no longer goes thru other attributes
- Death Penalty Increased from 1% to 2% growth levels
- Nerfed movement speed of Prowler per level by 1/3 (sorry was too fast)
- Fixed some attribute UI errors
- Renamed Aeiou Crab to Clamper
- Adjusted Clamper left right click attacks
- Clamper Shell now blocks damage when the shell is hit
- Lowered the amount of resistances Clamper passive Tough shell gives by half and added pain armor gain
- Lowered the stealth time of Clamper Conceal from 120 seconds to 30
- Lowered Clamper and Serpenn behind damage reduction from 1 to 0.01
- Serpenn Devise passive now gives 10 accuracy per level and 0.001% rate per level
- Skitter Scuttle is now a passive and buffed with evasion and health
- Skitter Harden shell now gives vitality correctly
- Skitter Heal and Stamina recovery level 100 skill now heals for 10 second duration and at max level heals/recovers 1,000,000 health/stamina with a flat 30 second cooldown
- Haalk now gains 3 armor per level of each type
- Added another crash site north east
- Fixed Scorpoid Rage to now give 100 accuracy per level and a massive % stat boost
- Adjusted camera to be above the creature more
- Added hold button function to add attribute points and skill points (Please don't use auto clicker anymore as it may cause problems)
- Improved map performance and revamped grass and trees
- Optimized overall game performance
- Removed Crash site sounds for now until I fix the volume sliders
- Fixed Human Mining spot spawning
Item Changes:
- Added another Heirloom to new creature spawns
- Lowered Headstrong base attack speed from 0.03 to 0.015 and per level from 0.02 to 0.015
- Reworked Shadows Blade base attack speed from 0.03 to 0.01 removed the multiplier, dismantling Shadows Blade gives a Shadow Gem. Shadows Blade no longer has a movement speed decrease while attacking(was 0.75 now its 1 movement speed while attacking). Doubled the pain damage and evasion bonus overall.
- Nerfed Soul Stone HP Leech from 0.1 to 0.5 and removed the rate %
- Buffed Blood Set with Accuracy and HP Leech, Fortitude, Vitality, and Armor.
- Strong bones and Ancient bones now breaks into bones
- Meat now breaks into bone
- Lowered Strong bones resistances slightly