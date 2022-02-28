1、Increase the collision judgment between weapons, so that the defense is more favorable (damage judgment range remains unchanged)
2. To compensate for the lack of body judgment. Jumping will make the headset bigger, increasing the range of judgment. Crouching headset becomes smaller, reducing the range of judgment.
3、Fix the menu can not be closed bug
Facing update for 28 February 2022
Balance Updates
Changed files in this update