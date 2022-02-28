 Skip to content

天师 update for 28 February 2022

2022/02/28 测试版（版本1.1.35.58）

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

2022/02/28

测试版（版本1.1.35.57）

1、炼器bug修正以及优化

2、阵盘炼制时，没有阵盘道具增加提示

3、乙木心法功能实现

4、植物实时更新bug修正

5、在种植房间里移动鼠标会显示城市名bug修正

6、点击打工、采药、采矿等建议去除频繁点击提示；

7、人物界面增加回收按钮

