Chrono Ark EA 1.71b - Bugfix

Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where Raimeitou would give Critical Keyword if equipped alone.
- Fixed a bug where Golden Bread wouldn't heal any HP.
- Main Menu: Fixed a bug where the player cannot continue run after exiting the game.
- Selection Text is no longer in Korean when discarding multiple Sheathe skills.
- Ilya now has no glasses during Thunderfrost Flash if the remove glasses option is toggled.
- Fixed a bug where Ilya could not kill both life-sharing enemies with Thunderfrost Flash.
- Fixed a bug where multiple Ilyas would appear if casting Thunderfrost Flash against multiple enemies.
- Endless Magic Parchment - Fixed a bug where no more enchants could be applied after applying a rare enchant.
- Fixed a bug where skills buffed with Ilya's Vodka sometimes returned to hand after casting.
- Pharos Leader - Fixed a bug where copied skills would still target allies after getting rid of Mind Control.
- Fixed a bug where multiple of the same buff icons would appear on some skills.
Changelog
- Joey Create Potion - Generated Potion now has Exclude instead of Once.
- Ilya Thunder Burst damage reduced to 125 -> 115
