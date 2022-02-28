 Skip to content

Chrono Ark update for 28 February 2022

Chrono Ark EA 1.71b - Bugfix

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where Raimeitou would give Critical Keyword if equipped alone.
  • Fixed a bug where Golden Bread wouldn't heal any HP.
  • Main Menu: Fixed a bug where the player cannot continue run after exiting the game.
  • Selection Text is no longer in Korean when discarding multiple Sheathe skills.
  • Ilya now has no glasses during Thunderfrost Flash if the remove glasses option is toggled.
  • Fixed a bug where Ilya could not kill both life-sharing enemies with Thunderfrost Flash.
  • Fixed a bug where multiple Ilyas would appear if casting Thunderfrost Flash against multiple enemies.
  • Endless Magic Parchment - Fixed a bug where no more enchants could be applied after applying a rare enchant.
  • Fixed a bug where skills buffed with Ilya's Vodka sometimes returned to hand after casting.
  • Pharos Leader - Fixed a bug where copied skills would still target allies after getting rid of Mind Control.
  • Fixed a bug where multiple of the same buff icons would appear on some skills.

Changelog

  • Joey Create Potion - Generated Potion now has Exclude instead of Once.
  • Ilya Thunder Burst damage reduced to 125 -> 115

