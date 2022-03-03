Fighting update

Dear Players,
we just update the current version from 1.0.1.0. to 1.0.2.0.
it is a patch that give the players with level 1 shields and sword stronger hit ratios. Therefore now every seccesfull hit that you land with level 1 shield or sowrds dealts segnificently more damage to your opponent then before.
These are the effected changes in this version:
- Stronger Hit ratios - Every seccesfull hit that you land with level 1 shield or sowrds dealts segnificently more damage,
- Item drops - Items dropping from opponents when you defend them is more common now,
- Crystal Bay - Aphara requires less Chest's with weapons, then before - In Easy Mode,
- Potion Brewing - Less ingredients are required for the Anti Spell Potion.
Many thanks,
WASD Games
Changed files in this update