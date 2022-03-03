 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rising Mist update for 3 March 2022

Fighting update

Share · View all patches · Build 8285298 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

we just update the current version from 1.0.1.0. to 1.0.2.0.

it is a patch that give the players with level 1 shields and sword stronger hit ratios. Therefore now every seccesfull hit that you land with level 1 shield or sowrds dealts segnificently more damage to your opponent then before.

These are the effected changes in this version:

  • Stronger Hit ratios - Every seccesfull hit that you land with level 1 shield or sowrds dealts segnificently more damage,
  • Item drops - Items dropping from opponents when you defend them is more common now,
  • Crystal Bay - Aphara requires less Chest's with weapons, then before - In Easy Mode,
  • Potion Brewing - Less ingredients are required for the Anti Spell Potion.

Many thanks,

WASD Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1514610/Rising_Mist/

Changed files in this update

Rising Mist Content Depot 1514611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.