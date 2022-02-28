- Fixed bug in Train Tier 3 "Apprentice" where the blades would sometimes have "Expert" rank pads connected to them.
- Fixed issue where "Strength" achievement (Complete Fight Tier 2) wouldn't unlock under some conditions.
- Made "Home" achievement retroactive, so that it will auto-unlock if you already did the tutorial.
- Removed next level unlock text at the end of Fight Tier 2 Level 10 as it's the last level of Fight.
Crazy Kung Fu update for 28 February 2022
Patch - 0.89.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
