New update for VEGAS 19 Edit - Steam Edition!

Important changes in version 19.0.0.532 compared to version 19.0.0.458
New Features
- Apple ProRes files are now supported for both import and export
- Color grading panel is now available at the media, track, and video output levels
- Optical Flow slow motion now available for velocity curves and playback rate settings
- Expanded lower limit for playback rate
- Event switch to automatically trim events to show all frames
- Resampling mode revamp including Disable Resampling as the default
- Option in Mesh Warp to more smoothly morph image between mesh points
- Ability to show unquantized event edges
- Ability to turn off the preview window during a render
- New AI tab in the Video Plugins window
Bug Fixes
- Favorite templates in the Render As dialog are preserved when upgrading from a previous version of VEGAS Pro
- Ghosting which occurred during a render when Optical Flow is applied has been fixed
- Red text that may be displayed when hovering over a GL Transition preset has been fixed
- Fixed handling of temporary files during rendering of AVC and HEVC projects
- Legacy AVC and HEVC settings now properly reset when the user clicks Default All in the Preferences dialog
- Pressing the ESC key with the Render As dialog box open now properly closes the box without rendering the project
- The “Do not show again” check box in the poor performing media dialog now works properly
- Border FX now properly handles the Blurred Size parameter with AMD GPUs
- Fix crash which may occur at startup when not connected to the internet
- Issue with reduced render quality for some formats has been resolved
- The Track Length field no longer impedes the functionality of event buttons when a track is minimized
- Fix issue where Image Sequence does not appear in the format list in the Render As dialog
- Copy and Paste of a GL Transition now works properly
- Fixed issue that causes a crash upon exiting the application for some users
- A410 pixel format is now handled properly
- Will no longer crash when using the list of recent Transitions
- Problem in the Explorer Window where only folders are displayed has been fixed
- Render As dialog no longer shows the Render Loop Region Only option as selected and selectable when no loop region is available
- Appropriately handle RED sidecar files
- Color Grading Panel is now available after it is unpinned and interface is reset
- Metadata is now being written correctly for HDR transforms
- Pixel format is now available through the script API
- Fixed SRT file import for the Insert Subtitles functionality
- Using the arrow keys while navigating the templates pane in the Render As dialog now works as expected
- Restore Default Layout now also properly restores the Color Grading mode layout
- Quicktime media will no longer cause a warning message when imported
- Fixed an issue that caused a prolonged application freeze when deleting or cutting an event while playing the project with auto-ripple engaged
- Fixed crash that may occur when switching between parent and nested projects
- Choosing the default layout now properly closes the Color Grading Panel and sets it back to its defaults
Changed files in this update