 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 28 February 2022

Hotfixes for Server Errors/Desyncs

Share · View all patches · Build 8284564 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks a ton to all the new players who tried the game in Early Access and have already dropped us your feedback! A few bugs were identified and are being immediately squashed:

  • Bheem's Feed power had a client-server mismatch. This is fixed.
  • Battle Stomp (Bheem) and Lover's Spat (Surp) were causing server errors - this should no longer be the case.
  • Brothers-in-Arms (Duryodhana) was occasionally causing issues when the spawning unit's row was full: this is fixed now.
  • On Story Mission 4, Karna's Hero Power was causing a server desync in a few cases - this has been addressed.

Changed files in this update

Kurukshetra: Ascension Content Depot 1857541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.