Hotfixes for Server Errors/Desyncs

Thanks a ton to all the new players who tried the game in Early Access and have already dropped us your feedback! A few bugs were identified and are being immediately squashed:
- Bheem's Feed power had a client-server mismatch. This is fixed.
- Battle Stomp (Bheem) and Lover's Spat (Surp) were causing server errors - this should no longer be the case.
- Brothers-in-Arms (Duryodhana) was occasionally causing issues when the spawning unit's row was full: this is fixed now.
- On Story Mission 4, Karna's Hero Power was causing a server desync in a few cases - this has been addressed.
