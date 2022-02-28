 Skip to content

I NEED A NAME update for 28 February 2022

Version 1.0.2 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added additional hint to the math puzzle to make it slightly easier to understand.
  • Added hint to the final puzzle to make it easier to understand.
  • Slightly changed hint in the sequence puzzle so it makes more sense.

