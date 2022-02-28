- Added additional hint to the math puzzle to make it slightly easier to understand.
- Added hint to the final puzzle to make it easier to understand.
- Slightly changed hint in the sequence puzzle so it makes more sense.
I NEED A NAME update for 28 February 2022
Version 1.0.2 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
I NEED A NAME Content Depot 1894991
- Loading history…
I NEED A NAME Mac Depot 1894992
- Loading history…
I NEED A NAME Linux Depot 1894993
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update