update boss enemy encounter
- add new special attack patterns at specific health thresholds
- adjust attacks screenshake
increase revolver shoot range
add main menu confirm prompt when starting new game if a current run is active
make double-tap/quarter-circle-forwards special move inputs more lenient
Defect Process update for 28 February 2022
v0.8.11 patch notes
