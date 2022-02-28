 Skip to content

Defect Process update for 28 February 2022

v0.8.11 patch notes

v0.8.11 patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • update boss enemy encounter

    • add new special attack patterns at specific health thresholds
    • adjust attacks screenshake

  • increase revolver shoot range

  • add main menu confirm prompt when starting new game if a current run is active

  • make double-tap/quarter-circle-forwards special move inputs more lenient

