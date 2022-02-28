 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Desert's Rose update for 28 February 2022

Febuary 27th 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8284308 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey All! How is everyone doing? Hope you're having a fantastic new year. I come bearing the gifts of updates!

  • Added NPC's to weapon store. Quests and NPC interaction coming soon.
  • Expanded internal editor for western stuff. Basically allowed me to add western dressed characters.
  • Offset idle animations for NPCs so they don't look like their in sync.
  • Improved overall fidelity of button pressing on the wrist watch.
  • Added Saving and Loading.
  • Created pause menu and added saving and loading buttons.
  • Added inventory and inventory button. To add items to the inventory drag a grabbed item to the bottom slot of the inventory menu and it will be added when overlapping.
  • Fixed issue for pressing the buttons accidentally, it now requires the hand overlapping the button in order to press.
  • Fixed vibration issue with rifle.

You can keep track of what I'm currently working on The Desert's Rose Trello Board here!:

https://trello.com/b/ejbu9xEy/the-deserts-rose

Changed files in this update

The Desert's Rose Content Depot 935111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.