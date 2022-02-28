Febuary 27th 2022

Hey All! How is everyone doing? Hope you're having a fantastic new year. I come bearing the gifts of updates!
- Added NPC's to weapon store. Quests and NPC interaction coming soon.
- Expanded internal editor for western stuff. Basically allowed me to add western dressed characters.
- Offset idle animations for NPCs so they don't look like their in sync.
- Improved overall fidelity of button pressing on the wrist watch.
- Added Saving and Loading.
- Created pause menu and added saving and loading buttons.
- Added inventory and inventory button. To add items to the inventory drag a grabbed item to the bottom slot of the inventory menu and it will be added when overlapping.
- Fixed issue for pressing the buttons accidentally, it now requires the hand overlapping the button in order to press.
- Fixed vibration issue with rifle.
You can keep track of what I'm currently working on The Desert's Rose Trello Board here!:
https://trello.com/b/ejbu9xEy/the-deserts-rose
