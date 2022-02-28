-
Tweaked enemy speeds, jar carry speed, and Trooper arrow damage
-
Various repairs to the Game Over screen functionality
-
Arrows properly stick to the cookie jar rather than floating in place
-
Updates to Main Menu layout, including a new controls reference screen
-
Menu/pause button animations/sounds repaired
-
Patch to prevent enemies from spawning inside walls near rat holes
-
Tutorial sky box no longer obscures the hamster ball
Hamster Blitz! update for 28 February 2022
v 0.1.1 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
