 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hamster Blitz! update for 28 February 2022

v 0.1.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8284204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Tweaked enemy speeds, jar carry speed, and Trooper arrow damage

  • Various repairs to the Game Over screen functionality

  • Arrows properly stick to the cookie jar rather than floating in place

  • Updates to Main Menu layout, including a new controls reference screen

  • Menu/pause button animations/sounds repaired

  • Patch to prevent enemies from spawning inside walls near rat holes

  • Tutorial sky box no longer obscures the hamster ball

Changed files in this update

Hamster Blitz! Content Depot 1787191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.