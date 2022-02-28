 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Survive Me Miolhr update for 28 February 2022

Update 19.3 is Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8284089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome back Miolhrians!

Finally getting into some Pre-Story!

Update 19.3 only days away but testing always required...

  • Maps Updated!

  • Maps now show you what you can find at these locations!
  • Raiders and Bandits now can use Turmoil Ability!
  • Turmoil boost Attack and will stun enemy!
  • Stun ability has been reduced to 25 steps!
  • Win and Lose Streak Added for Challenger Battles!
  • Raiders now use pet in pet battles!
  • Poison (Sludge) and Fire (Blazing) DoJo Challengers Updated!
  • More Pets will now flee from battle!
  • Pricing Update!
  • Prices for all homes have increased depending on size!
  • Trader can now show up in Gould Isle Safehouse!
  • Home Generator during base attacks fixed!
  • (Update) Field Bonuses Now Increases Damage during battle!
  • More Expensive Homes now have an outside garage for storage and more!

  • Raider Battles Updated!

  • (Some Raiders and Challengers now may have Anti Heal ability which disables you from healing for a small period of time!)
  • New abilities added to Vending machines!
  • Loot Update for some loot locations and drops by enemies!
  • Updated New Tutorial for training area!
  • Win and Lose Streak Added for Challenger Battles!
  • Poison (Sludge) and Fire (Blazing) DoJo Challengers Updated!
  • Pets may now Flee from battle!
  • Multiple Home Updates!
  • New Construction homes!
  • and more to come...
  • Experimenting with Leaderboard! (In the Works)
  • Trading between players! (In the Works)
    • More Updates to locations and environments!

and more to come...

Thanks again

Miolhr Company!

Changed files in this update

Miolhr Full Game Depot 418431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.