Update 19.3 is Now Live!

Finally getting into some Pre-Story!
Update 19.3 only days away but testing always required...
- Maps Updated!
- Maps now show you what you can find at these locations!
- Raiders and Bandits now can use Turmoil Ability!
- Turmoil boost Attack and will stun enemy!
- Stun ability has been reduced to 25 steps!
- Win and Lose Streak Added for Challenger Battles!
- Raiders now use pet in pet battles!
- Poison (Sludge) and Fire (Blazing) DoJo Challengers Updated!
- More Pets will now flee from battle!
- Pricing Update!
- Prices for all homes have increased depending on size!
- Trader can now show up in Gould Isle Safehouse!
- Home Generator during base attacks fixed!
- (Update) Field Bonuses Now Increases Damage during battle!
- More Expensive Homes now have an outside garage for storage and more!
- Raider Battles Updated!
- (Some Raiders and Challengers now may have Anti Heal ability which disables you from healing for a small period of time!)
- New abilities added to Vending machines!
- Loot Update for some loot locations and drops by enemies!
- Updated New Tutorial for training area!
- Pets may now Flee from battle!
- Multiple Home Updates!
- New Construction homes!
- and more to come...
- Experimenting with Leaderboard! (In the Works)
- Trading between players! (In the Works)
-
- More Updates to locations and environments!
and more to come...
