Fixed the slow attack speed of attribute No Shadow chopping
Optimize the FPS crash caused by a large number of hits
Optimized the FPS crash caused by chain lightning and falling lightning at high speed
When the battle starts, players who are not in the battle area will have their attack power temporarily reset to 0 until they are in the battle area, mainly to prevent ranged attacks from outside the battle area
EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 28 February 2022
Version 0.92.3380 Updated notice
Patchnotes via Steam Community
