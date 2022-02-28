 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 28 February 2022

Version 0.92.3380 Updated notice

Share · View all patches · Build 8284058 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed the slow attack speed of attribute No Shadow chopping

  2. Optimize the FPS crash caused by a large number of hits

  3. Optimized the FPS crash caused by chain lightning and falling lightning at high speed

  4. When the battle starts, players who are not in the battle area will have their attack power temporarily reset to 0 until they are in the battle area, mainly to prevent ranged attacks from outside the battle area

Changed files in this update

临渊觉醒 Content Depot 1641671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.