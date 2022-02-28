-
Removed recently added mechanics to do with crews.
-
-- A new system is coming.
-
-- PSA: if you have over 50-60 Total hired help, it might be an idea to start thinning the ranks.
-
So wired it hurts will now appear in Palisade.
-
Reduced the chances of getting the same enforcer job twice in a row.
-
You can now longer use a high level mood if the mood is equipped.
-
Made some tweaks to There is only madness.
-
You can now downgrade your cloned organs to grey market if you really want to.
-
You can now dump a burner to reduce Making noise.
-
You can now drop the A trip through the border enforcer job after the first step.
-
Tweaked some more card frequencies.
-
Limited the number of extra-credit tests you can take per course at Covedale.
-
Someone's waiting for you now includes some more reminders.
-
Some small performance enhancements.
-
The number of some equipped items will now be hidden where it's irrelevant.
-
New artwork.
-
New music track.
-
Fixed A warning about Cheap Hotel errands not clearing the errand.
-
Fixed a possible problem with Flexible closure getting stuck on until sleep.
-
Fixed booster spikes not filling your Carpe diem if your max is above 10.
-
Fixed Absolutely styling getting left on if you don't choose an outfit style.
-
Fixed True focus being required to remove Bitterness on Working your moods.
-
Fixed some narrative consistencies in A meeting at Frank's.
-
Fixed some incorrect Reputation/Cinci Dump changes when delivering spare parts or junk.
-
Fixed a problem with throwing away your diary.
-
Fixed your A fortune in fuel/Asking price getting stuck if you set it very low.
-
Fixed a missing image in the Projects.
-
Lots of typos fixed; thanks for the reports!
cyberpunkdreams update for 28 February 2022
Minor update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
- Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update