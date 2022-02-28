 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

cyberpunkdreams update for 28 February 2022

Minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 8284003 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Removed recently added mechanics to do with crews.

  • -- A new system is coming.

  • -- PSA: if you have over 50-60 Total hired help, it might be an idea to start thinning the ranks.

  • So wired it hurts will now appear in Palisade.

  • Reduced the chances of getting the same enforcer job twice in a row.

  • You can now longer use a high level mood if the mood is equipped.

  • Made some tweaks to There is only madness.

  • You can now downgrade your cloned organs to grey market if you really want to.

  • You can now dump a burner to reduce Making noise.

  • You can now drop the A trip through the border enforcer job after the first step.

  • Tweaked some more card frequencies.

  • Limited the number of extra-credit tests you can take per course at Covedale.

  • Someone's waiting for you now includes some more reminders.

  • Some small performance enhancements.

  • The number of some equipped items will now be hidden where it's irrelevant.

  • New artwork.

  • New music track.

  • Fixed A warning about Cheap Hotel errands not clearing the errand.

  • Fixed a possible problem with Flexible closure getting stuck on until sleep.

  • Fixed booster spikes not filling your Carpe diem if your max is above 10.

  • Fixed Absolutely styling getting left on if you don't choose an outfit style.

  • Fixed True focus being required to remove Bitterness on Working your moods.

  • Fixed some narrative consistencies in A meeting at Frank's.

  • Fixed some incorrect Reputation/Cinci Dump changes when delivering spare parts or junk.

  • Fixed a problem with throwing away your diary.

  • Fixed your A fortune in fuel/Asking price getting stuck if you set it very low.

  • Fixed a missing image in the Projects.

  • Lots of typos fixed; thanks for the reports!

Changed files in this update

cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.