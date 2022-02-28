Hey guys just put together new map for practicing flying the scrap helicopter! Its already built for you and you can test it out on your own or with your friends! Good luck!
Scrapvival update for 28 February 2022
Helicopter Fly Practice
Patchnotes via Steam Community
