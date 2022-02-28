 Skip to content

Scrapvival update for 28 February 2022

Helicopter Fly Practice

Share · View all patches · Build 8283820

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys just put together new map for practicing flying the scrap helicopter! Its already built for you and you can test it out on your own or with your friends! Good luck!





