1.5.5 New Powerups, New Level Editor Tiles, New Destructibles, and Fixes

In this Update
Changes
- Added Cannon, Bomb, Saw powerups
- New Destructible and Power up Tiles in level editor
- Fix private toggle in match settings online
- Fix crowd avalanche visual and network issues
- Fix Playing anything then playing custom breaks level loading in that mode
- Pumpkin face (Originally launch week exclusive) now available in October
- Bonk Hammer more aggressive
- Fix image effect issue if two challenge rounds are played back to back
- Resetting position in Race, Custom Preview removes powerups
- Ramps added to quadrant race to jump lasers
- Added more safety rail to stages
- Fixed Button Activated Gates
- Added solo leaderboard (Full game only)
- Add the bomb powerup to explosive pile for Easter egg (Hit and Run)
- Movement balancing and clamping
- Classic AI Improvements
- New challenges
- Fix UI Navigation issue in race local multiplayer select
- Fix toggle coms
- Fix broken wall collisions on boss diamond stages
- Improved visibility on guide arrow in hit and run
- Update text on level up and end screen UI to TextMeshPro for improved resolution
- Fix swapping from solo to local multiplayer causes "Press enter to start to disappear"
- Lower causing chaos achievement to 2500 rounds
- Add prompt to local player select on how to add other players
- Fix direction arrow being visible after death
Thanks for playing,
- Cole
Changed files in this update