Jelly Brawl: Classic update for 27 February 2022

1.5.5 New Powerups, New Level Editor Tiles, New Destructibles, and Fixes

27 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this Update

Changes
  • Added Cannon, Bomb, Saw powerups
  • New Destructible and Power up Tiles in level editor
  • Fix private toggle in match settings online
  • Fix crowd avalanche visual and network issues
  • Fix Playing anything then playing custom breaks level loading in that mode
  • Pumpkin face (Originally launch week exclusive) now available in October
  • Bonk Hammer more aggressive
  • Fix image effect issue if two challenge rounds are played back to back
  • Resetting position in Race, Custom Preview removes powerups
  • Ramps added to quadrant race to jump lasers
  • Added more safety rail to stages
  • Fixed Button Activated Gates
  • Added solo leaderboard (Full game only)
  • Add the bomb powerup to explosive pile for Easter egg (Hit and Run)
  • Movement balancing and clamping
  • Classic AI Improvements
  • New challenges
  • Fix UI Navigation issue in race local multiplayer select
  • Fix toggle coms
  • Fix broken wall collisions on boss diamond stages
  • Improved visibility on guide arrow in hit and run
  • Update text on level up and end screen UI to TextMeshPro for improved resolution
  • Fix swapping from solo to local multiplayer causes "Press enter to start to disappear"
  • Lower causing chaos achievement to 2500 rounds
  • Add prompt to local player select on how to add other players
  • Fix direction arrow being visible after death

Thanks for playing,

  • Cole

