Hamburger Patch #2 - Expert Mode

Very small patch for the professional Burger Patrol players.
- Added a 7th game mode - Expert mode.
- Added new Leaderboard - Expert Mode Top Score
Expert mode starts players off at 6x drop speed, so only the top members of Burger Patrol need apply.
