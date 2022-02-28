 Skip to content

Burger Patrol update for 28 February 2022

Hamburger Patch #2 - Expert Mode

Very small patch for the professional Burger Patrol players.

  • Added a 7th game mode - Expert mode.
  • Added new Leaderboard - Expert Mode Top Score

Expert mode starts players off at 6x drop speed, so only the top members of Burger Patrol need apply.

