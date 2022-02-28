Blackwind Patch 1.0.2.5

Hello Battleframe Pilots!
We are pushing more updates as we continue to improve the gameplay experience. This patch addresses the following issues:
- Removal of more dialogue lines that may sound annoying to some people.
- Fixed an issue where the power icon was disappearing in certain occasions.
- Custom resolution settings now correctly restores when reloading the game.
- Added a small tutorial for the ability to teleport the drone when it is too far from the player to re-join.
- Fixed some minimap details.
Unfortunately, this patch is only available for players currently on Windows. We are working on rolling out these updates for Mac users soon!
Changed files in this update