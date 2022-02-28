 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Blackwind update for 28 February 2022

Blackwind Patch 1.0.2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8283539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Battleframe Pilots!

We are pushing more updates as we continue to improve the gameplay experience. This patch addresses the following issues:

  • Removal of more dialogue lines that may sound annoying to some people.
  • Fixed an issue where the power icon was disappearing in certain occasions.
  • Custom resolution settings now correctly restores when reloading the game.
  • Added a small tutorial for the ability to teleport the drone when it is too far from the player to re-join.
  • Fixed some minimap details.

Unfortunately, this patch is only available for players currently on Windows. We are working on rolling out these updates for Mac users soon!

Changed files in this update

Blackwind Windows Depot Depot 1567521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.