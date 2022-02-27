Game Release
The most historically inaccurate whale hunting simulator on market! Grab your friends, grab harpoons, and a boat, and sail off into the 2D ocean to find whales and take them down.
A short game where you can buy yourself a ship, and equipment to go off and fight whales. You and your friends can talk to Henry to take missions and fight increasingly difficult whales. Each one is more aggressive than the last. Manage your ship's damage and your supplies to stay in the fight longer, or sink to the bottom as the whale's next victim. Buy upgrades and learn strategies to fight back and fight your way to the top of whale dominance.
