v1.03 is Live

Patch Notes
Features:
- Added 11 steam achievements - These are mostly late game challenges to give some additional goals after you have beaten the final boss a couple of times.
- Mob respawner - After a period of time, inactive mobs will now respawn at active spawn nodes near your location. This is primarily for the Cathedral, as mobs would get very far behind the player while the population cap was reached, resulting in poor performance and no new mobs spawning.
- Added a revert changes button to the settings menu.
- Added scroll bars to the settings menu that should prevent a hard lock if the image scale is set too high.
- Changes will now revert on exiting the settings menu without saving.
Balance:
- Increased health regen of the gnarled root from 2 -> 5 hp/s (Note, the gnarled root previously granted a hidden 1% of max health regen per second. This has been removed in this patch. With the change, the root is much better early game and no longer outshines higher tier items late game.)
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a rare crash on changing stages
- Armor polish and Iron Amulet now correctly display their stats
- Cleaned up the stat description of items to make them more consistent with each other
Misc:
- Added a graphics settings reset keybind. In the main menu, pressing LAlt + F2 will reset graphics settings to default. If for some reason you change scaling or the screen size to an incompatible settings, this allows you to get the game working again without deleting your progress.
