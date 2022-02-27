- Fixed Treasury not reporting finances properly after saving and reloading
- Fixed characters some times unable to interact with Feeding Trays
- Fixed an issue where characters could get stuck in an interaction
- Increased prioritization of characters doing something that requires the item they are already holding
E.g. farmers will now finish cutting all their crops before hauling off the harvest
A Game of Humans update for 27 February 2022
Minipatch 0.4.8.26a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update