 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

A Game of Humans update for 27 February 2022

Minipatch 0.4.8.26a

Share · View all patches · Build 8283159 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Treasury not reporting finances properly after saving and reloading
  • Fixed characters some times unable to interact with Feeding Trays
  • Fixed an issue where characters could get stuck in an interaction
  • Increased prioritization of characters doing something that requires the item they are already holding

    E.g. farmers will now finish cutting all their crops before hauling off the harvest

Changed files in this update

Base Content Depot 1268351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.