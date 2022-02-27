 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 27 February 2022

Patch 0.3.2.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.3.2.4 improves the melee knockback behaviour to improve melee viability.

      Improvements

  • [Melee Combat] Improved enemy knockback behaviour for all enemies to improve melee viability and to prevent the rubber banding effect of enemy attacks. Enemies are now not directly returning to the attack state when they have received a melee hit with weapons which cause knockback effects.

         Balancing

  • [Weapons] Increased range of scythe weapon to compensate for knockback improvements
  • [Skills] Range Companion: Decreased Endurance & Energy Regeneration -25% (was -50% before)
  • [Skills] Melee Companion: Decreased Endurance & Energy Regeneration -25% (was -50% before)
  • [Skills] Ravaging Companion: Decreased Endurance & Energy Regeneration -25% (was -50% before)

We wish you a lot of fun trying out these improvements. The best place to get involved in the ongoing development of Striving for Light is our Official Discord Server.

