 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

D20 Dungeons update for 27 February 2022

v1.36.16 (Feb 27, 2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 8283082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added support to crawl while prone.

  • Added support to Run.

  • Fixed maps showing up more than once in The Arena encounter builder.

  • Fixed up formatting of tutorial dialogs.

  • Added an StoryDialog that can be used in game to popup and show the player some html.

  • Added support to load a 3rdParty directory of lua content to allow for core changes.

  • Feats

    • Added Run.
    • Fleet checks armor category and whether you are carrying a light load.

  • Editor

    • Added an About Dialog that shows the version.
    • Added crash reporting.
    • Fixed crash caused by entering a 0 size line width for the map grid on an area.
    • Fixed crash when creating some Components that required another Component first.
    • Fixed crash when creating a TextItem Componet due to a missing font.
    • TriggerBox can be moved around even if it doesn't have a Token component.
    • Fixed TriggerVolumes not working when created through the editor.

Changed files in this update

core_data Depot 1045391
  • Loading history…
windows Depot 1045392
  • Loading history…
A0 Depot 1045393
  • Loading history…
T0 Depot 1045394
  • Loading history…
A1 Depot 1045395
  • Loading history…
A2 Depot 1045396
  • Loading history…
Editor Depot 1045397
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.