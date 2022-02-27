-
Added support to crawl while prone.
Added support to Run.
Fixed maps showing up more than once in The Arena encounter builder.
Fixed up formatting of tutorial dialogs.
Added an StoryDialog that can be used in game to popup and show the player some html.
Added support to load a 3rdParty directory of lua content to allow for core changes.
Feats
- Added Run.
- Fleet checks armor category and whether you are carrying a light load.
Editor
- Added an About Dialog that shows the version.
- Added crash reporting.
- Fixed crash caused by entering a 0 size line width for the map grid on an area.
- Fixed crash when creating some Components that required another Component first.
- Fixed crash when creating a TextItem Componet due to a missing font.
- TriggerBox can be moved around even if it doesn't have a Token component.
- Fixed TriggerVolumes not working when created through the editor.
D20 Dungeons update for 27 February 2022
v1.36.16 (Feb 27, 2022)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
