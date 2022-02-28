Patch 1.1.5 AI Improvements

Hey guys!
Today's patch 1.1.5 includes the following:
- Enemy patrols at the late game now don't follow the player's squad and stick to their rally points unless your fighters attract their attention.
- Enemies now avoid initially locked doors until those doors are in their line of sight.
- Improved AI behavior when chasing fighters climbing walls. Previously, enemies would get stuck in place because they couldn't find a path.
- Fixed melee attack animation when a fighter is climbing a wall.
Thank you for your feedback and for pointing out these problems!
Changed files in this update