Recon Control update for 28 February 2022

Patch 1.1.5 AI Improvements

Patch 1.1.5 AI Improvements · Build 8282975

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

Today's patch 1.1.5 includes the following:

  • Enemy patrols at the late game now don't follow the player's squad and stick to their rally points unless your fighters attract their attention.
  • Enemies now avoid initially locked doors until those doors are in their line of sight.
  • Improved AI behavior when chasing fighters climbing walls. Previously, enemies would get stuck in place because they couldn't find a path.
  • Fixed melee attack animation when a fighter is climbing a wall.

Thank you for your feedback and for pointing out these problems!

Changed files in this update

Recon Control Content Depot 1491511
  • Loading history…
