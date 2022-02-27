 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Break Through The Illusion update for 27 February 2022

Update Patch v1.1 (2022-02-28)

Share · View all patches · Build 8282963 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Patch v1.1

  • Optimization and enhancement of boss battles

Changed files in this update

Break Through The Illusion Content Depot 1821531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.