Update 0.9.38

Despite recent events, the entire Door 407 team has been working on a major update. Still, we must say that we are against war. We hope that the people responsible for today's nightmare will come to reason, guns will be quieted, and peace will prevail.
Patch note
General
- To dismiss units or destroy more than one building you have to hold the related button for a few seconds now (so you won't do it accidentally);
- “Select display” option is added to the settings menu;
- Working radii are limited in order to maintain good performance;
- Storage restriction buttons are added to the Townhall interface;
- Workers experiencing problems of not being able to work in a building have indicators above them now;
Features
- New endless mode "City of Joy" with no attacking waves at all;
- Ballistae pierce several targets with one shot now!
- Rebels have their own ballistae too;
Balance changes
- For all the endless mode layouts (specifically, more enemy siege weapons and tough enemies present in the late game attacking waves);
- Storages' durability increased;
- Trebuchets' cost increased;
- Ballistae cost increased and damage reduced;
Improvements
- Control response is improved (including Ctrl+key, Ctrl+Shift+key, and double-clicking);
- Selection box work is improved;
- Camera control via the mini-map improved;
- Map generator doesn't create the enclosed spaces for resources
- Map generator doesn't create an overlaying building spots for different resources extraction points;
Fixed bugs
- Bug with victory window not appearing after the mission objectives have actually been completed (broken wave counter after loading a save);
- Blank screen instead of cutscenes bug (only main cases);
- Shadow glitch that caused half the screen go dark on medium shadows settings;
- Rally point flag sticking during Barracks or Engineer Guild construction;
- Ranged troops are no more walking towards the enemy while following the “attack and move” order if there are closer targets within their firing range;
- Bug with ranged units not firing from a closed perimeter on targets outside of the perimeter;
- Bug that let players upgrade buildings that require a higher level of Townhall without having the proper Townhall level;
- Esc button doesn't open the main menu during cutscene anymore;
- Bug that made sick citizens homeless, preventing them from settling in existing houses;
- Double-click on Stone Walls II no longer selects Berry Picker's Houses and vice versa;
- Incorrect models for empty veins and deposits in the second campaign mission;
- Bug that let players build walls in areas covered with fog of war;
- Bug that prevented health bars of damaged units and buildings from being displayed after loading a save;
- Bug that caused incorrect displaying of the deposits' and veins' progress bars after loading a save;
- Bug that caused troops to jam on towers, which also led to the game crash when the tower was destroyed;
- Crash caused by sending troops to towers;
- Multiple crash fixes;
- Multiple UI fixes;
- Multiple localization fixes.
