Ver 1.0.0f8 Patch Notes

Ver 1.0.0f8
- Fix the issue that dye items not work.
- Fix the issue that there might be negative numbers displaying on soil rafts.
- Fix the issue that survivors keep feeding rot to a soil raft when it lacks water
- Fix some UI issues on building dianogtics panel.
- Fix the issue that some icons for achievement are blank.
- Fix the issue that creating roles against the constraint.
- Add reasons indicating why a trait could not be sleect
- Fix some UI issues on plugins panel.
- Adjust the research materials need for fishing.
- Fixed missing research progress in advanced storyboards.
- Added new recipe: roasted tuna and roasted swordfish.
- Adjust the model of ponds.
- Added recipe to extract fresh water from water fish.
- Fix the display issue of prewar items.
- Fix the bug that ore salvager can't be built on rafts.
- Fix the wrong thumbnail of pip raft.
- Fix the ui display error of help panel.
- Fix the english localization when item durability exhausted.
- Fix the display error for blueprint panel.
- Fix the bug that mine terrian don't spawn on islands.
- Remake the model of mine terrian.
- Fix the bug that giants don't apear in random event.
- Dye panel is closed after dyeing.
- It keeps max to 5 files when auto saving for a game.
- Fix the issue that metal fishing rod and hook can not work
- Fix the iisue that survivors do not build water filters when material is in researching tables
- Improved survivors AI.
- Improved descriptions for perks of survivors.
- Fix the issue that display errors when survivors die.
- Increased speed for buildings get items.
- Improved the performance when game lasts for a while.
- Improved the display for progress of seed generators.
- Fix the issue that rot can be feed into meatrack.
- Fix the animation of some animals.
- Fix the error of trader calling panel.
- Ajust the water recover of some food.
- Fix the bug that meatrack need micor managment to function.
- Fix the issue that pets could eat food they need not.
- Apple tree and orage tree could be harvested now.
- Now it does not hurt survivors anymore when falling down.
- Fix the issue that sometimes [help] button not work for drown survivors.
- Improved item collectors.
- Fix the issue that survivors generates wrong item when excreting
- Improved performance
- Fix the issue that can not dye on islands.
- Fix the issue that sometimes buildiling consume nothing.
- Improved French localization.
- Increase the spawen rate of fishman islands and wasteland islands.
- Increase the spawn rate of mine terrain.
- Balanced the mining time of coral and crystal.
