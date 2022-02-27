 Skip to content

Last Wood update for 27 February 2022

Ver 1.0.0f8 Patch Notes

Ver 1.0.0f8 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver 1.0.0f8

  • Fix the issue that dye items not work.
  • Fix the issue that there might be negative numbers displaying on soil rafts.
  • Fix the issue that survivors keep feeding rot to a soil raft when it lacks water
  • Fix some UI issues on building dianogtics panel.
  • Fix the issue that some icons for achievement are blank.
  • Fix the issue that creating roles against the constraint.
  • Add reasons indicating why a trait could not be sleect
  • Fix some UI issues on plugins panel.
  • Adjust the research materials need for fishing.
  • Fixed missing research progress in advanced storyboards.
  • Added new recipe: roasted tuna and roasted swordfish.
  • Adjust the model of ponds.
  • Added recipe to extract fresh water from water fish.
  • Fix the display issue of prewar items.
  • Fix the bug that ore salvager can't be built on rafts.
  • Fix the wrong thumbnail of pip raft.
  • Fix the ui display error of help panel.
  • Fix the english localization when item durability exhausted.
  • Fix the display error for blueprint panel.
  • Fix the bug that mine terrian don't spawn on islands.
  • Remake the model of mine terrian.
  • Fix the bug that giants don't apear in random event.
  • Dye panel is closed after dyeing.
  • It keeps max to 5 files when auto saving for a game.
  • Fix the issue that metal fishing rod and hook can not work
  • Fix the iisue that survivors do not build water filters when material is in researching tables
  • Improved survivors AI.
  • Improved descriptions for perks of survivors.
  • Fix the issue that display errors when survivors die.
  • Increased speed for buildings get items.
  • Improved the performance when game lasts for a while.
  • Improved the display for progress of seed generators.
  • Fix the issue that rot can be feed into meatrack.
  • Fix the animation of some animals.
  • Fix the error of trader calling panel.
  • Ajust the water recover of some food.
  • Fix the bug that meatrack need micor managment to function.
  • Fix the issue that pets could eat food they need not.
  • Apple tree and orage tree could be harvested now.
  • Now it does not hurt survivors anymore when falling down.
  • Fix the issue that sometimes [help] button not work for drown survivors.
  • Improved item collectors.
  • Fix the issue that survivors generates wrong item when excreting
  • Improved performance
  • Fix the issue that can not dye on islands.
  • Fix the issue that sometimes buildiling consume nothing.
  • Improved French localization.
  • Increase the spawen rate of fishman islands and wasteland islands.
  • Increase the spawn rate of mine terrain.
  • Balanced the mining time of coral and crystal.

