Loco update for 27 February 2022

Rail building Improvements + Economy ballance changes + Fixes

Loco update for 27 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Economy ballance --

  • Buy price of cargo goes down with each item sold and slowly goes up over time.
  • Log/Lumber production % changed to remove an infinate money loop

Rail building Improvements --

  • Added Left shift Modifier for Lococontrols (slows inputs)

  • Added Left shift Modifier for Rail building (slows inputs)

  • Added auto smooth feature to rail builder

  • Added new medium size open wagon

  • Extended Rail smoothing range

  • Added paint variations to 6/7 plank coal wagons

  • Added hints HUD for Forklift

  • Improved texture quality for many locos when viewed from a shallow angle (ansio)

  • Fixed Trojan smoke not ever stoping

  • Made red flatcar less reflective

  • Brake handle on red trailers made yellow

  • Added hitbox to LDM top so cargo does not fall inside

  • Fixed Rail can snap to its start point

  • Fixed Locomotives not setting correct maxspeed for joining clients untill the reverser was moved.

Changed depots in headless branch

Loco Content Depot 1827661
