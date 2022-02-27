Rail building Improvements + Economy ballance changes + Fixes

Economy ballance --
- Buy price of cargo goes down with each item sold and slowly goes up over time.
- Log/Lumber production % changed to remove an infinate money loop
Rail building Improvements --
Added Left shift Modifier for Lococontrols (slows inputs)
Added Left shift Modifier for Rail building (slows inputs)
Added auto smooth feature to rail builder
Added new medium size open wagon
Extended Rail smoothing range
Added paint variations to 6/7 plank coal wagons
Added hints HUD for Forklift
Improved texture quality for many locos when viewed from a shallow angle (ansio)
Fixed Trojan smoke not ever stoping
Made red flatcar less reflective
Brake handle on red trailers made yellow
Added hitbox to LDM top so cargo does not fall inside
Fixed Rail can snap to its start point
Fixed Locomotives not setting correct maxspeed for joining clients untill the reverser was moved.
Changed depots in headless branch