Gogte update for 27 February 2022

Update 0.5

Following fixes changes:

  • Texture of the controls page in English and Spanish/Latin
  • Added names of locations on maps. Useful for reporting bugs, making guides, etc.
  • Added a cursor software.
  • Fixed note 1 event on the forest map.
  • Added water physics in Pilar Forest.
  • Redesigned a new enemy to be more scary ;)
  • The lights have been changed to volumetric, on the second level.
  • Added a save point next to the gun.
  • Fixed minor bugs.

Level 1 is now complete.

Thank you for your comments, we continue working for more content in the next version.

Oso.

