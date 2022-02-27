Update 0.5

Following fixes changes:
- Texture of the controls page in English and Spanish/Latin
- Added names of locations on maps. Useful for reporting bugs, making guides, etc.
- Added a cursor software.
- Fixed note 1 event on the forest map.
- Added water physics in Pilar Forest.
- Redesigned a new enemy to be more scary ;)
- The lights have been changed to volumetric, on the second level.
- Added a save point next to the gun.
- Fixed minor bugs.
Level 1 is now complete.
Thank you for your comments, we continue working for more content in the next version.
Oso.
Changed files in this update