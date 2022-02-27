Update v1.056

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

Reworked marketplace and distribution mechanics

-Removed distributors

-Civilians now take their needs at the marketplace when they go rest at home

-Time spent at the inn is now shared with time resting, so workers never rest up to twice as long

-Added chat history to ingame chat

-Ogres are now considered 'Cavalry' for AntiCav damage bonus purposes

-Removed the delay that carriers spend inside buildings when delivering

-Minimap added functionalities; able to set rally points, able to order units to move (with

-Increased the time for events to start appearing from 11 minutes to 15 minutes

-Significantly reduced the probability of a random event being bandits or a hungry ogre

-Reduced the maximum amount of bandits spawned from 16 to 12

-Outside worker's range now ignores pathing

-Reduced the occurance of fires by roughly 20%

-Increased the range at which soldiers grab food from buildings from 7 to 11 tiles

-Extended the duration at which homeless debuffs are not applied from 3 to 5 minutes

-Added fish to the peninsula map

-Fixed the mountain pass map

-Workers now repeat their jobs until they are out of wares with no pause if they are happy (which causes them to work a bit faster)

GAMEPLAY BUG FIXES:

-Civilians no longer fail to load their homes on loading games

-Carriers no longer get stuck in 'working' state when loading

-Fixed buffs on units not saving

-Fixed ogre causing corpses to walk to the signpost

GRAPHICS BUG FIXES AND CHANGES:

-Iron and Gold Ores made more visible on mountains

-Added more missing letters to font

-Fixed cheese display

-Removed obnoxious thudding sound from baker's bread-making animation

-Graphics for Weaving Mill and Tailory are now fully complete (with worker animations and ware graphics)

-Fixed various translation errors

-Changed game speed to be described numerically