Update v1.056

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
Reworked marketplace and distribution mechanics
-Removed distributors
-Civilians now take their needs at the marketplace when they go rest at home
-Time spent at the inn is now shared with time resting, so workers never rest up to twice as long
-Added chat history to ingame chat
-Ogres are now considered 'Cavalry' for AntiCav damage bonus purposes
-Removed the delay that carriers spend inside buildings when delivering
-Minimap added functionalities; able to set rally points, able to order units to move (with
-Increased the time for events to start appearing from 11 minutes to 15 minutes
-Significantly reduced the probability of a random event being bandits or a hungry ogre
-Reduced the maximum amount of bandits spawned from 16 to 12
-Outside worker's range now ignores pathing
-Reduced the occurance of fires by roughly 20%
-Increased the range at which soldiers grab food from buildings from 7 to 11 tiles
-Extended the duration at which homeless debuffs are not applied from 3 to 5 minutes
-Added fish to the peninsula map
-Fixed the mountain pass map
-Workers now repeat their jobs until they are out of wares with no pause if they are happy (which causes them to work a bit faster)
GAMEPLAY BUG FIXES:
-Civilians no longer fail to load their homes on loading games
-Carriers no longer get stuck in 'working' state when loading
-Fixed buffs on units not saving
-Fixed ogre causing corpses to walk to the signpost
GRAPHICS BUG FIXES AND CHANGES:
-Iron and Gold Ores made more visible on mountains
-Added more missing letters to font
-Fixed cheese display
-Removed obnoxious thudding sound from baker's bread-making animation
-Graphics for Weaving Mill and Tailory are now fully complete (with worker animations and ware graphics)
-Fixed various translation errors
-Changed game speed to be described numerically
