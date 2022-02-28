Surprise! It's a Bone Appetit update.. And a 25% off sale!

Hello!

This is a free surprise content update for everybody's favorite undead food thief, Smitty. I had been kicking around the notion to go back into Bone Appetit and make some changes and additions for quite a while now, but had been super busy working on (and releasing) my 2nd roguelike Equin 2: The Warren Peace. After that game came out, it left me some time to work on this again. And here we are!

What I've done is gone through many areas and aspects of the game and re-evaluated most everything, tweaking as I went. One focus was making the 2nd battery you find more useful (with the charged bricks). Another was to make magic wands and stuff more viable. BUUUUT without spoiling way too much, I can safely say that any existing fans of the game should love this update, and any on the fence well now there's more stuff you can think about before taking the plunge.

ADDITIONS

There's now a new red door blocking King Fatass' final area in Old School Mode. In order to get past it, you must kill the other 5 bosses. Merely having the green Master Key is no longer enough. This puts a bit more challenge into Old School Mode, which I admit was kind of easy before to just fly through with some select items.

New rooms! A total of 11, area-wise. These are both regular and secret types. They've been distributed about the map in some interesting ways. Remember that old dead end from before? Maybe there's something new there now!

New weapon: Del Duious. This is an upgraded version of the Sword, with better damage, bonus damage vs bosses, and increased defense when equipped (+15%). You'll need to find the new upgrade statue well to change your sword to this.

New Power-Up: Purple Ring+ (Deals +8 damage with all magic wands)

New side quest: Rescue the teddy bear!

New side quest: Outcast Wizard!

More poor cultist corpses about the place. You gotta' love these guys

The Mace now has holy sparklie doos that come out when you swing it (Old School Mode weapon only, after unlocking through the main game).

CHANGES

Re-arranged some of the existing rooms and made them more.. METROIDVANIA-Y

Baby bats in Hugo's boss fight are now the same color as their mum. Make sense, right??

The Noob Rod's range was extended, damage increased from 1-4 to 1-5

Blue Rod damage was increased from 2-4 to 3-6

Magic Wand damage was increased from 3-10 to 5-10

Mace's damage was increased from 2-5 to 3-7

Cactus Rod's magic shield was made much better and its spin animation slightly slowed down, meaning you'll have a more worthwhile shield up for longer that can block more projectiles

Dagger's crit chance when stabbing from behind increased from 20% to 50%

The Flail's swing speed was increased, meaning maybe now somebody will use it for non rock-breaking stuff

Moved some minor treasures around- potion / apple / banana and etc to fill the new rooms

Slightly improved the furnace fires, graphically

Barbell critical damage increased from +25% to +50%

Adjusted the mini map slightly to reflect some of the new room changes

FIXES

Moved the frog slightly as being in the water sometimes didn't trigger a description of what it did when you picked it up.

So there you go! As of right now, Bone Appetit is sitting at 43 (46) reviews, the goal is to try and get at least 50, as then it'll go into Steam's next bracket for visibility and therefore hopefully more eyes and potential players in the future. So if you like what you see, please consider leaving a review and helping this solo dev out!

Thanks, and have a great day!

-Dave / Del_Duio