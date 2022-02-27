0.3.0 - Patch Notes

Skills:
- Fixed skill "Trial of Balance" causing delays to end entities turn.
- Fixed damage given not being shown on a few skills.
- Changed it's price formula, now it should be cheaper.
Passives:
- Added passives system, you can buy them on the skill-tree panel. New passives coming soon.
Ludus:
- Fixed bug causing weird artifacts to the gladiator name text upon changing it's name.
- Fixed a few objects on weird positions, now they're positioned to be pixel perfect.
- Fixed gladiator weekly cost text alignment on ludus inventory.
- Now you start with 2 gladiator slots instead of 5, and each carpenter upgrade gives you +2 slots instead of 1.
Menus:
- Added a button to return to main menu.
- Added a "Credits" button with our team members on the title screen.
Steam:
- Added achievement system, we will be adding more in the near future.
Battle:
- Fixed Grid positions to be even across the map.
- Enemy gladiators are now generated based on pre-made gladiators archetypes (tanker,spearman,berserker,mage...) for better balancing.
Renown:
- The price of the renown is now halved, your gladiator's weekly cost will now be a lot cheaper.
