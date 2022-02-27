 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Gods of Sand update for 27 February 2022

0.3.0 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8282671 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Skills:

  • Fixed skill "Trial of Balance" causing delays to end entities turn.
  • Fixed damage given not being shown on a few skills.
  • Changed it's price formula, now it should be cheaper.

Passives:

  • Added passives system, you can buy them on the skill-tree panel. New passives coming soon.

Ludus:

  • Fixed bug causing weird artifacts to the gladiator name text upon changing it's name.
  • Fixed a few objects on weird positions, now they're positioned to be pixel perfect.
  • Fixed gladiator weekly cost text alignment on ludus inventory.
  • Now you start with 2 gladiator slots instead of 5, and each carpenter upgrade gives you +2 slots instead of 1.

Menus:

  • Added a button to return to main menu.
  • Added a "Credits" button with our team members on the title screen.

Steam:

  • Added achievement system, we will be adding more in the near future.

Battle:

  • Fixed Grid positions to be even across the map.
  • Enemy gladiators are now generated based on pre-made gladiators archetypes (tanker,spearman,berserker,mage...) for better balancing.

Renown:

  • The price of the renown is now halved, your gladiator's weekly cost will now be a lot cheaper.

Changed files in this update

Gods of Sand Content Depot 1431231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.