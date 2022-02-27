Minipatch 0.4.8.23

- Fixed a crash that occured when the tax collector plot was deleted just as someone was about to accept a job from it
- Fixed a crash related to sounds effects on certain system configurations
- Fixed a rare issue with characters interacting, causing one to remain frozen
- Characters now greater prioritize demolishing objects on top of terrain edits
- It should no longer be possible for a bucket of water to end up in a stockpile (if the bucket isnt used, its now deleted)
