A Game of Humans update for 27 February 2022

Minipatch 0.4.8.23

27 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a crash that occured when the tax collector plot was deleted just as someone was about to accept a job from it
  • Fixed a crash related to sounds effects on certain system configurations
  • Fixed a rare issue with characters interacting, causing one to remain frozen
  • Characters now greater prioritize demolishing objects on top of terrain edits
  • It should no longer be possible for a bucket of water to end up in a stockpile (if the bucket isnt used, its now deleted)

