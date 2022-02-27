The Red Exile Update 0.895

Hello everyone!
We have listened carefully to your wishes, and are ready to present you update version 0.895!
Changelog:
- Added a new game object Locker in which you can hide
- Added new models of doors
- Fixed a bug with displaying the number of perks
- Other minor fixes
