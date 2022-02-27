 Skip to content

The Red Exile update for 27 February 2022

The Red Exile Update 0.895

Hello everyone!

We have listened carefully to your wishes, and are ready to present you update version 0.895!

Changelog:
  • Added new models of doors.
  • Added a new game object "School closet" in which you can hide.
  • Fixed a bug with displaying the number of perks.
  • Other minor fixes.

