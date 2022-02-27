 Skip to content

Ball Game Playtest update for 27 February 2022

Update 0.9.0+2

Build 8282528

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Drainworld now called Oddity
  • Oddity new OST
  • Button in Pause menu to restart Challenge Mode
  • Fix Factory Rollers being out of sync in MP
  • Factory Level 6 Finish Scaled up
  • Collectible are now a persistent stat and show up on the Main Menu
  • Oddity some materials changed

