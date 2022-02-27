- Drainworld now called Oddity
- Oddity new OST
- Button in Pause menu to restart Challenge Mode
- Fix Factory Rollers being out of sync in MP
- Factory Level 6 Finish Scaled up
- Collectible are now a persistent stat and show up on the Main Menu
- Oddity some materials changed
Ball Game Playtest update for 27 February 2022
Update 0.9.0+2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ball Game Playtest Content Depot 1905471
- Loading history…
Ball Game Playtest Content Linux Depot 1905472
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update