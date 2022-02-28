 Skip to content

PolyCore Defense update for 28 February 2022

Update 0.11.0 is live!

NEW

  • New map: Vortex (2 paths)
  • New map: Castle (2 paths)
  • New map: Sandy Loops (2 paths)
  • New map: Oceanic (2 paths)
  • New enemy (tanky boss enemy)
  • New turret info menu (main menu)
  • New enemy info menu (main menu)
  • New leveling progress display (post game)
  • New total Damage Done info on victory/defeat screen
  • Added adjustable fast forward speed (settings menu)
  • Added the ability to change spin direction on Blade Spinner turret
  • Localized the game to the following languages
  • Russian
  • Spanish
  • German
  • Portuguese
  • Chinese
  • Japanese
  • Korean

FIXES

  • The turret info menu (ingame) should now hide on victory/loss
  • Fixed an issue regarding the outline on Gem Miner turrets
  • Fixed an issue causing Lightningstrike ability fx to last forever
  • Fixed an issue causing the tutorial to soft-lock the game
  • Minor tweaks and improvements

CHANGES

~ Added minor gold income after each wave

~ Changed perk menu so perk info is shown on hover (not on click)

~ The map Polygonal can now also be played in the demo (previously only the first map)

