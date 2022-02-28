Update 0.11.0 is live!

NEW
- New map: Vortex (2 paths)
- New map: Castle (2 paths)
- New map: Sandy Loops (2 paths)
- New map: Oceanic (2 paths)
- New enemy (tanky boss enemy)
- New turret info menu (main menu)
- New enemy info menu (main menu)
- New leveling progress display (post game)
- New total Damage Done info on victory/defeat screen
- Added adjustable fast forward speed (settings menu)
- Added the ability to change spin direction on Blade Spinner turret
- Localized the game to the following languages
- Russian
- Spanish
- German
- Portuguese
- Chinese
- Japanese
- Korean
FIXES
- The turret info menu (ingame) should now hide on victory/loss
- Fixed an issue regarding the outline on Gem Miner turrets
- Fixed an issue causing Lightningstrike ability fx to last forever
- Fixed an issue causing the tutorial to soft-lock the game
- Minor tweaks and improvements
CHANGES
~ Added minor gold income after each wave
~ Changed perk menu so perk info is shown on hover (not on click)
~ The map Polygonal can now also be played in the demo (previously only the first map)
