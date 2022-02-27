Patch Notes Version 0.014
Save different multi-buys per screen.
Adventure zone info hints.(Hover over the zone name text.)
You can move BF Stages and Adventure Zones with left-right arrow keys.
An adventure related bug fixed.
Another BF enemy stat multi after level 600.(You may not be able to reach your previous highest level this is why.)
Dungeon potion time left texts fixed.
Pets base exp requirement is reduced from 100 to 40.
New Lab. Misc resarch added for finding optimal farming level for BF.
Offline time and BF speed multi has a formatter.
You can multi use and craft potions from dungeons.
