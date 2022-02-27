 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Conquer The Universe update for 27 February 2022

Version 0.014

Share · View all patches · Build 8282412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes Version 0.014

Save different multi-buys per screen.

Adventure zone info hints.(Hover over the zone name text.)

You can move BF Stages and Adventure Zones with left-right arrow keys.

An adventure related bug fixed.

Another BF enemy stat multi after level 600.(You may not be able to reach your previous highest level this is why.)

Dungeon potion time left texts fixed.

Pets base exp requirement is reduced from 100 to 40.

New Lab. Misc resarch added for finding optimal farming level for BF.

Offline time and BF speed multi has a formatter.

You can multi use and craft potions from dungeons.

Changed files in this update

Conquer The Universe Content Depot 1537031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.