 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mass-Energy Soldier update for 27 February 2022

Black background option

Share · View all patches · Build 8282380 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now players can check the black background option in Setting-Video to make the background pure black while moving.

Changed files in this update

Mass-Energy Soldier Content Depot 1901741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.