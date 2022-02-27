 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Take That update for 27 February 2022

patch note 2/27

Share · View all patches · Build 8282275 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization:

Optimize the calculation method after enemy death to reduce system computation.

Upgraded the game engine to the Longterm Serve version to prepare for long-term maintenance in the future and fixed several bugs caused by the upgrade

Optimized the level loading method to ensure the information correctly after each level update

New features:

  1. Add the TNT explosion function and some TNT objects to the scene
  2. Added the "Last Weapon used" record. Every time you enter the scene, the character will default pull out the last gun.
  3. Add a female voice

Changed files in this update

Take That Win Content Depot 771531
  • Loading history…
Take That Mac Content Depot 771532
  • Loading history…
Take That Win Dev Test Depot 771533
  • Loading history…
Take That new Depot Depot 771534
  • Loading history…
Take That - Bonus Realistic Map (1118400) 个 Depot Depot 1118400
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.