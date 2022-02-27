Update - 02/27/2022

Hello everyone!
Additions and modifications
- Changes to the rules regarding the possibility to click during the fights
Following feedback and comments where some players did not see that you could activate an option to click on orders, I decided to allow it during the tutorial (in order to highlight the option) and in the Difficult mode.
Changed a difficulty mode: Difficult, where you can now enable "Clicked orders"
Added a new difficulty mode: Elite Fingers, which replaces the old Difficult mode, in which it is impossible to activate "Clicked orders"
- Added an achievement: Elite Fingers (Win 20 fights using only the keyboard in one game)
Fixes
- Fixed a bug related to the new specialty
- Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed to leave the result sheet of a fight, preventing to leave it
Have a nice day or evening
Changed files in this update