 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

日记簿 update for 28 February 2022

【测试版本/正式版本v0.23】2.28更新公告

Share · View all patches · Build 8282026 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

更新内容:

  1. 游戏场景更新

  2. 怪物出现位置算法更新

Changed files in this update

日记簿 Content Depot 1746211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.