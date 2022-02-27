Nothing too exciting coming just 1 week after the last update, but some important bug fixes bring stability. If you've ever noticed the Pause menu overheating your computer at an uncapped frame rate, that pesky oversight has finally been fixed once and for all! A couple of issues with health meters and cloning have also been ironed out.
Wrestling Empire update for 27 February 2022
Pause For Thought
Nothing too exciting coming just 1 week after the last update, but some important bug fixes bring stability. If you've ever noticed the Pause menu overheating your computer at an uncapped frame rate, that pesky oversight has finally been fixed once and for all! A couple of issues with health meters and cloning have also been ironed out.
Changed files in this update