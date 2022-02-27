 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wrestling Empire update for 27 February 2022

Pause For Thought

Share · View all patches · Build 8281942 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nothing too exciting coming just 1 week after the last update, but some important bug fixes bring stability. If you've ever noticed the Pause menu overheating your computer at an uncapped frame rate, that pesky oversight has finally been fixed once and for all! A couple of issues with health meters and cloning have also been ironed out.

http://mdickie.com/guides/wempire.pdf

Changed files in this update

Wrestling Empire Content Depot 1620341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.