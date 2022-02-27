 Skip to content

Nikhil Murthy's Syphilisation update for 27 February 2022

Update - 2022-02-17

Share · View all patches · Build 8281919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is another patch full of small fixes and minor improvements. There are progress circles everywhere now and the menus should make more sense. The economy should play a little better now and the map should be a little easier to read. Additionally, I've limited the number of quests that you can have active at any time right now. I felt that earlier you would just get drowned in them. Inspirations have also had a minor rework and should be much clearer now. Check it out and tell me what you think.

