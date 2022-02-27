Update - 2022-02-17

This is another patch full of small fixes and minor improvements. There are progress circles everywhere now and the menus should make more sense. The economy should play a little better now and the map should be a little easier to read. Additionally, I've limited the number of quests that you can have active at any time right now. I felt that earlier you would just get drowned in them. Inspirations have also had a minor rework and should be much clearer now. Check it out and tell me what you think.
Nikhil Murthy's Syphilisation update for 27 February 2022
