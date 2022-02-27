 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Squirrelmageddon! update for 27 February 2022

v1196 - HUGE UPDATE: New Mission + Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8281818 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW MISSION MAP: I have added the very 'early alpha' retro map "Paradise Squirreled" to the game. It's a Summer Squirrels mission. Play on an old, but fun map that I just had to bring back to the game!

YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED THESE FEATURE UPDATES!

Most of my changes I put in as small updates / fixes

  • character training system active
  • suit mod system active

OTHER FIXES / IMPROVEMENTS:

  • CPU usage optimizations (improve performance on lower end machines)
  • added point lights to all weapons and bodies (easier to find, especially at night)
  • removed mouse speed limiting (more player speed control of mouse)
  • removed mouse smoothing (as above)
  • new more detailed overview map: Summer Squirrels
  • removed quad bikes from Summer Squirrels
  • fixed player pointer icon 'dead zones" on HUD Overview map: Summer Squirrels
  • fixed 'Big Bertha' weapon pickup failing to register in 'Grandpa Had a Gun' mission
  • fixed Hive Merchant item buy / sell: Automatic rifle
  • fixed Persistent Inventory (mission collected items were not clearing at start of mission causing previous mission items to be added again to inventory).
  • fixed Intermediate Squirreling training mission (was spawning a test squirrel training mission)
  • fixed First Person aiming (now shoots from Camera not weapon muzzle)
  • fixed firing weapon at window when standing really close does not break window (First Person)



I hate Mondays...

TODO / CURRENT FOCUS:

  • revert quad bike changes / improve handling
  • fix weapon reload animations for shotguns!
  • fix / replace HUD Overview Map on all missions
  • squirrel sounds for each squirrel type
  • more Steam Achievements + Images

Changed files in this update

Squirrelmageddon! Beta Depot 1470671
  • Loading history…
Squirrelmageddon! Release Depot 1470673
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.