v1196 - HUGE UPDATE: New Mission + Hotfixes

NEW MISSION MAP: I have added the very 'early alpha' retro map "Paradise Squirreled" to the game. It's a Summer Squirrels mission. Play on an old, but fun map that I just had to bring back to the game!
YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED THESE FEATURE UPDATES!
Most of my changes I put in as small updates / fixes
- character training system active
- suit mod system active
OTHER FIXES / IMPROVEMENTS:
- CPU usage optimizations (improve performance on lower end machines)
- added point lights to all weapons and bodies (easier to find, especially at night)
- removed mouse speed limiting (more player speed control of mouse)
- removed mouse smoothing (as above)
- new more detailed overview map: Summer Squirrels
- removed quad bikes from Summer Squirrels
- fixed player pointer icon 'dead zones" on HUD Overview map: Summer Squirrels
- fixed 'Big Bertha' weapon pickup failing to register in 'Grandpa Had a Gun' mission
- fixed Hive Merchant item buy / sell: Automatic rifle
- fixed Persistent Inventory (mission collected items were not clearing at start of mission causing previous mission items to be added again to inventory).
- fixed Intermediate Squirreling training mission (was spawning a test squirrel training mission)
- fixed First Person aiming (now shoots from Camera not weapon muzzle)
- fixed firing weapon at window when standing really close does not break window (First Person)
TODO / CURRENT FOCUS:
- revert quad bike changes / improve handling
- fix weapon reload animations for shotguns!
- fix / replace HUD Overview Map on all missions
- squirrel sounds for each squirrel type
- more Steam Achievements + Images
