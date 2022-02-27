5.1.0.0 Added record modules
5.1.0.0 Added support screen recording in full screen or capture a specific area
5.1.0.0 Added support record your microphone audio narration and the system sound
5.1.0.0 Added support webcam recording
5.1.0.0 Added support HD screen recorder or 4K screen recorder
5.1.0.0 Added multi-audio track editing
5.1.0.0 Added support add music clips, image clips and color clip
5.1.0.0 Added support microphone recording in the editor
5.1.0.0 Added support cut,copy and paste in the track
5.1.0.0 Added support crop and rotate in the video clips
5.1.0.0 Added support shift times in the watermak
5.1.0.0 Added clip menu and subtitle menu
5.1.0.0 Added adjust brightness, contrast, hue, saturation and volume in the adjustments bar
5.1.0.0 Added preview scaling in the view menu
5.1.0.0 Added support 120 fps
5.1.0.0 Fixed animation bug
5.1.0.0 Fixed watermark position bug
5.1.0.0 Removed face detector mask filter
DIKDIK Video Kit 2022 update for 27 February 2022
5.1.0.0 Added record modules etc.
5.1.0.0 Added record modules
Changed files in this update