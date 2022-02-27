- More network optimizations. Bandwith used is now half from the day 1 version
- Added alt + k for manual kill button for people who are stuck under the map
- Hunting vendor can now be accessed correctly in SGT. Lke
- Added player save interval to save player progression on server(previously was only when manually disconnecting)
- Fixed a bug where cloudberry seeds would spawn mezerous
Longvinter update for 27 February 2022
More network optimizations and player save interval
Patchnotes via Steam Community
