Longvinter update for 27 February 2022

More network optimizations and player save interval

27 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • More network optimizations. Bandwith used is now half from the day 1 version
  • Added alt + k for manual kill button for people who are stuck under the map
  • Hunting vendor can now be accessed correctly in SGT. Lke
  • Added player save interval to save player progression on server(previously was only when manually disconnecting)
  • Fixed a bug where cloudberry seeds would spawn mezerous

