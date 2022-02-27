 Skip to content

Electron update for 27 February 2022

Nightly Build #15 - Feb 26, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8281640 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good evening explorers!

This patch brings mining improvements, UI improvements and a new block!

a full change log can be found [here.](electron.triangle4.com)

Happy constructing and exploring!

Changed files in this update

Mycro Content Depot 1648461
  • Loading history…
