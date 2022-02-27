Nightly Build #15 - Feb 26, 2022

Good evening explorers!
This patch brings mining improvements, UI improvements and a new block!
a full change log can be found [here.](electron.triangle4.com)
Happy constructing and exploring!
Changed files in this update